Trumbull Community Television schedule — Dec. 28, 2017-Jan. 3, 2018

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Dec. 28, 2017-Jan. 3, 2018

12 a.m. — Govt: Board of Finance Dec. 14 Meeting

4 a.m. — Govt: Senior Commission Dec. 15 Meeting

5:35 a.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority Dec. 20 Meeting

5:45 a.m. — Govt: Planning & Zoning Dec. 20 Meeting

10:45 a.m. — Healthy Town Episode 16: Fall Prevention

11 a.m. — THS Post High School Planning for Juniors

12:30 p.m. — BIZ: Using QuickBooks Online

1:35 p.m. — United States Coast Guard Sax Quartet

2:40 p.m. — Trumbull High School Holiday Concert

4:20 p.m. — The War to End All Wars Part 1 with Hamish Lutris

5:25 p.m. — The War to End All Wars Part 2 with Hamish Lutris

6:30 p.m. — The War to End All Wars Part 3 with Hamish Lutris

7:45 p.m. — The War to End All Wars Part 4 with Hamish Lutris

8 p.m. — BIZ: Using QuickBooks Online

9:05 p.m. — United States Coast Guard Sax Quartet

10:10 p.m. — Trumbull High School Holiday Concert