Trumbull Community Television schedule — Dec. 28, 2017-Jan. 3, 2018

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on trumbullps.tv.
Thursday-Wednesday
Dec. 28, 2017-Jan. 3, 2018
12 a.m. — Govt: Board of Finance Dec. 14 Meeting
4 a.m. — Govt: Senior Commission Dec. 15 Meeting
5:35 a.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority Dec. 20 Meeting
5:45 a.m. — Govt: Planning & Zoning Dec. 20 Meeting
10:45 a.m. — Healthy Town Episode 16: Fall Prevention
11 a.m. — THS Post High School Planning for Juniors
12:30 p.m. — BIZ: Using QuickBooks Online
1:35 p.m. — United States Coast Guard Sax Quartet
2:40 p.m. — Trumbull High School Holiday Concert
4:20 p.m. — The War to End All Wars Part 1 with Hamish Lutris
5:25 p.m. — The War to End All Wars Part 2 with Hamish Lutris
6:30 p.m. — The War to End All Wars Part 3 with Hamish Lutris
7:45 p.m. — The War to End All Wars Part 4 with Hamish Lutris
8 p.m. — BIZ: Using QuickBooks Online
9:05 p.m. — United States Coast Guard Sax Quartet
10:10 p.m. — Trumbull High School Holiday Concert