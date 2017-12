Hillcrest Middle School just completed their annual Snowflake Drive to benefit Trumbull Social Services and local residents in need. The drive, sponsored by the Interact Club, raised a record $2,870 in student and staff donations.. Students received snowflakes to post on their homeroom doors, as shown by Brenda Tarek’s Spanish class (below). Senora Tarek’s class was edged out of first place by the reigning champs from Mrs. Caroline Collins’ Social Studies class.