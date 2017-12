Daniels Farm School held their 6th annual Dolphins for Turkeys pajama day on Nov. 17. The event asks for students to wear pajamas to school, and donate to the holiday food drives of local charities. This year’s effort collected $1,200, and proceeds will be split between the Trumbull Food Pantry and the Norma Pfriem Urban Outreach Initiative in Bridgeport. Tina Chopskie’s second grade class collected the most in donations this year, with a class total of $102.