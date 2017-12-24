Campus News

Eastern Connecticut State University — English Night, an event that showcases student excellence in the English Department featured a scholarship awards ceremony, the Sigma Tau Delta induction and three Capstone Seminar presentations. Madeline Tatto, class of 2018, was one of the students that was recognized. Tatto’s major is Elementary Education and Liberal Studies. Tatto was inducted into the Alpha Epsilon Delta chapter of Sigma Tau Delta, the International English Honor Society.