Trumbull Times

Campus News

By Julie Miller on December 24, 2017 in Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

Eastern Connecticut State University — English Night, an event that showcases student excellence in the English Department featured a scholarship awards ceremony, the Sigma Tau Delta induction and three Capstone Seminar presentations. Madeline Tatto, class of 2018, was one of the students that was recognized. Tatto’s major is Elementary Education and Liberal Studies. Tatto was inducted into the Alpha Epsilon Delta chapter of Sigma Tau Delta, the International English Honor Society.

Related posts:

  1. Campus News
  2. Campus News
  3. Campus News
  4. Campus News

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Test Drive: Golf SE TSI more refined than standard economy car
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress