Trumbull Times

Herbst to GOP candidates — Debate or get out

By Donald Eng on December 20, 2017 in Lead News, News, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments

Former Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst recently threw down the gauntlet at the four Republican candidates for governor who skipped the first party-sponsored debate, calling on them to attend the second debate Jan. 10 or exit the race.

“The four eligible Republican candidates who skipped the first debate should show up to the second debate in January or drop out of the race,” Herbst said. “As a candidate, you have an obligation to face the voters, answer questions and share your vision for saving our state.”

The first party-sponsored debate on Dec. 6 attracted six candidates, plus state Rep. Toni Boucher, who has formed a committee to explore a run for higher office but has not declared herself a candidate for governor.

Herbst’s comments come on the heels of the first debate, which, according to a non-scientific text and social media poll conducted by the state GOP, indicated a plurality of viewers thought Herbst won. Herbst garnered 28% of the votes, compared to candidates Prasad Srinivasan (22%), Peter Lumaj (18%), Mike Handler (15%), Dave Walker (10%), Boucher (2%), and Steve Obsitnik (2%).

The second debate is scheduled for Jan. 10 at RHAM High School in Hebron.

“I was honored to have the opportunity to share my vision with voters last week in Windsor, and I look forward to keeping the momentum going in Hebron next month and at every party-sponsored debate going forward,” Herbst said. “Struggling Connecticut families deserve to hear from candidates who will level with them about the scale of Connecticut’s challenges, what they will do to tackle them and how they are going to win next November.”

Related posts:

  1. Herbst — Hartford Democrats addicted to tax-hiking agenda
  2. Letter — Bipartisan action saved town $1.2 million
  3. Letter — We will not be deterred
  4. Herbst — Hold onto your wallet if Tesoro wins
Previous Post Rotary seeks Service Award nominees Next Post Girl Scouts of CT thanks volunteers, supporters and members
About author
Donald Eng

Donald Eng


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress