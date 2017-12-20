Rotary seeks Service Award nominees

Trumbull Rotary will again be presenting Community Service Awards at its annual Wine Tasting on Saturday March 3.

Last year’s event was the first to recognize Community Service Champions who exhibit the Rotary’s motto, “Service Above Self.” Recognized in 2016 were Fran and Gregg Basbagill of IMPACTrumbull, Trumbull town employee Bob Marconi, Sue Horton of Trumbull Rotary and Theresa Doonan.

“In today’s world of polarized politics, charges of inappropriate behavior, concerns of global warming and worry about nuclear war, it is a joy to hear upbeat stories of kindness as volunteers engage in all kinds of activities to help those less fortunate or to enhance their communities,” said Rotary President Steve Archer. I salute all volunteers and the impact they can have on improving our communities. These are the role models our children should be hearing about to make for a better future.”

This year Rotary will add two recipients from the community, nominated by the community. One recipient will be 19 or younger, the other 20 and older.

Nominees should be people who provide outstanding service to society and consistently demonstrate compassion and selflessness. The acts being recognized must be that of an unpaid member (volunteer) or not a part of the person’s job description.

Nominations should include a short bio of the nominee and a description of why they should be recognized by January 31 to Cindy Penkoff at [email protected] All submissions will be reviewed and one nominee from each age group will be picked by committee.