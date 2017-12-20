Trumbull Times

Trumbull wrestling alumni presentation Saturday

By Trumbull Times on December 20, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Trumbull High wrestling Alumni match this season will be held this coming Saturday when coach Charlie Anderson’s Eagles match up with Stratford, Bunnell and New Haven.

Alumni need to arrive at 8:30 for the 9 a.m. presentation.

