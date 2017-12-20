Trumbull wrestling alumni presentation Saturday

The Trumbull High wrestling Alumni match this season will be held this coming Saturday when coach Charlie Anderson’s Eagles match up with Stratford, Bunnell and New Haven.
Alumni need to arrive at 8:30 for the 9 a.m. presentation.
