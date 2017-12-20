Trumbull Times

Obituary: Iona P. “Bambi” Lyons

By Trumbull Times on December 20, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Iona P. “Bambi” Lyons of Branford, formerly of Mystic, died Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford.

Iona was born in New York City July 23, 1959, daughter of the late John F. and Patricia Tillinghast Lyons.

She worked as an animal control officer for Westerly Animal Control before retiring. She was a volunteer EMT with the Mystic River Ambulance. She formerly worked at the Mystic Seaport Museum and volunteered at the Mystic Aquarium, and she was a volunteer with the Branford Compassion Club.

She is survived by her sisters, Amanda Lyons (Larry Salvatore) of Branford, and Rebecca (Michael) Lyons of Trumbull and six nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother, Delbert Lyons.

Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service Saturday morning, Dec. 23, at 9:45 and may visit prior to the service from 9:00-9:45, at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, 749 East Main Street, Branford, CT 06405.

For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com.

