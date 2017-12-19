Girls basketball: Staples rallies to defeat St. Joseph, 55-51

Staples High defeated St. Joseph, 55-51, in an FCIAC girls basketball game in Trumbull on Tuesday.

The Wreckers, 2-0 in the FCIAC and 2-1 overall, rallied back to win behind a 17-9 run in the final period.

St. Joseph (0-4, 0-2 FCIAC) took an 16-13 lead after one period and increased it to 34-27 at the half.

Staples cut its deficit to 42-38 after three.

The Wreckers’ Elle Fair and Ariana Gehrig each scored 14 points and combined to go 11-13 from the foul line.

The Cadets’ Tessie Hynes scored 13 points, Rahmia Johnston 12 and Kathryn Zito 10.

Kaitlin Capobianco had seven assists and three steals.

Emma Elrod had eight rebounds.

Elena Ball had five assists and seven rebounds.