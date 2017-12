Girls basketball: Trumbull Eagles win at Danbury High

The Trumbull High defense held Danbury to single-digit scoring for three periods in their 61-29 FCIAC girls basketball road win on Tuesday.

Coach Steve Tobitsch’s Eagles are now 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the FCIAC.

Aisling Maguire scored 18 points, Allie Palmieri 12, Julie Keckler eight and Bella McCain seven.

Brady Lynch had nine rebounds

Danbury was led by Susana Almeida with 15.

Trumbull

Jessica Lipinski 0 0-0 0; Meghan Lesko 0 0-0 0; Bella McCain 3 0-0 7; Maeve Hampford 1 0-0 2; Kelly O’Leary 1 0-0 2; Krystina Schueler 2 0-0 4; Jenna DeSabella 0 0-0 0; Aisling Maguire 8 1-4 18; Julie Keckler 3 2-3 8; Cassi Barbato 2 0-0 4; Gianna Ghitsa 0 0-0 0; Allie Palmieri 5 0-0 12; Brady Lynch 2 0-0 4

Team Totals: 27 3-7 61

Danbury

Rachel Langan 0 0-0 0; Demia Moore 0 2-2 0; Sabrina Almedia 0 0-2 0; Emma Sullivan 0 0-0 0; Katrina Sullivan 3 1-3 7; Susana Almeida 5 1-2 15; Tanisha Cunningham 0 1-3 1; Emily Rojas 0 0-0 0; Ty’lynn Ith 2 0-0 4; Emily Greiner 0 0-0 0

Team Totals: 10 5-10 29

Scoring by Quarters:

Trumbull: 17 14 11 19 – 61

Danbury: 5 8 5 11 -29

3-Pointers Made:

Trumbull: Bella McCain-1; Aisling Maguire-1; Allie Palmieri-2

Danbury: Susana Almeida-4