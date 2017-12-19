Boys basketball: Trumbull opener couldn’t have been better

The Trumbull High boys basketball team opened its season with an 85-29 victory over visiting Bullard-Havens Tech on Tuesday night.

Coach Buddy Bray’s Eagles broke on top 7-0 and led 22-6 after one quarter. It was 41-18 at the half and 59-25 after three periods.

“It was nice to get off to a good start,” said Bray, who doesn’t have a senior on his roster after going 20-4 a year ago. “They are learning their roles. We’ll need good production from everyone every night.”

Cape Holden made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points. Timmond Williams and Chris Brown each scored 11 points.

Elijah White had 11 points and Tyrese Wright seven to lead coach John Johnson’s Tigers.

Williams scored nine of his points in the opening period. Holden hit a pair of treys and Brown had a two buckets and two assists.

Trumbull, which shot 34-for-60 from the field, including 10-for-18 from three-point range, continued to share the ball in the second stanza when six players found their way into the scorebook.

Five of seven field goals came off assists.

Seven players scored in the third quarter, led by Evan Gutowski’s five points.

The Eagles were 5-for-5 from the floor to begin the final period and four of the hoops came off assists.

Bray said, “We have to be unselfish, make the extra pass and find the hot shooter.”

For one night, all is well in Trumbull.

The Eagles will visit Ridgefield High on Friday.