Trumbull Times

Snowflake Festival kicks off at Discovery Museum

By HAN Network on December 19, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News, Regional · 0 Comments

The Discovery Museum’s Snowflake Festival kicks off Wednesday, Dec. 27, from 10-4, at the museum, 4450 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, and continues through Saturday, Dec. 30. Each day will feature live science demonstrations, special activities, make-and-takes, planetarium shows, and more.

Wednesday, Dec. 27, 10-4

Wild Weather & Snowflake Festival kickoff!

  • Every child receives a pair of snowflake light-viewing glasses (while supplies last)
  • Snowflake making
  • Frozen Fun Demonstration with Ms. Michelle (11:30 and 1:30)
  • Snowman Probability Maker Challenge

Thursday, Dec. 28, 10-4

Make Some Noise!

  • Den-Den Making — see how many sounds your Den-Den can make
  • Sound Demonstration with Ms. Michelle (11:30 and 1:30)

Friday, Dec. 29, 10-4

Countdown to New Year’s Celebration!

  • “Ball Drop” Parachute Maker Challenge
  • Just Like Magic Demonstration with Michelle the Marvelous-Magnificent! (11:30 and 1:30)
  • Egg Drop” Demonstration (noon and 2:30)

Saturday, Dec. 30, 10-4

Snowball Fiiiiiiiiight!!!

  • Marshmallow “snowball” launchers — see how far your snowball will go!
  • Don’t Try This at Home Demonstration (11:30 and 1:30)

Related posts:

  1. Discovery Museum’s ‘Sex in the Sea’ lecture Feb. 10
  2. Discovery Museum to host safe solar eclipse viewing
  3. 16th annual Pipescreams concert Oct. 29
  4. Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo announces fall calendar

Tags: ,

Previous Post Trumbull girls basketball alumni game postponed Next Post Hillcrest pool closed
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress