The Trumbull Girls Basketball Alumni Game may be held later in the season, because of Holidays being around the corner.

All former players are invited to the Trumbull Lady Eagle’s first home game this Friday afternoon Dec 22, at 4 vs. Ridgefield.

“It’s great for these kids to see that they are all a part of something bigger than themselves and all of you have had an impact on the Trumbull girls basketball program,” said head coach Steve Tobitsch.