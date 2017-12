Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull, 2415 Reservoir Ave., will host its monthly caregiver support group on Wednesday, Dec. 27, at noon. Share your caregiving story while also hearing the stories of others facing similar experiences.

You are welcome to bring your loved one to enjoy an engaging activity while you attend the support group.

For more information or to RSVP, call 203-397-6800. Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull is designed exclusively for individuals living with dementia.