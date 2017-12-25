Trumbull Times

New theatre arts workshops offered

By Julie Miller on December 25, 2017 in Community, News, Schools · 0 Comments

The Trumbull Parks and Recreation is offering theatre arts workshops at Daniels Farm Elementary School, 710 Daniels Farm Road, for five Saturdays: Jan. 6, 20, 27, Feb. 3, 10 (No class Saturday, Jan. 13; Snow day Feb. 24).

Grades K-2, 9:30-10:45 a.m.; grades 3-5, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Cost is $60 (non-residents $75).

Register in person to the Trumbull Parks and Recreation Department, 366 Church Hill Road, new location – near Public Works).

For more information please visit trumbullyouth.org; Email: [email protected] or call 203-452-5060.

Related posts:

  1. Trumbull Parks and Recreation offering Theatre Arts Workshops
  2. Registration for tennis lessons begins Thursday at Rec. Department
  3. Discounted movie tickets available a Trumbull Parks and Recreation
  4. Trumbull Parks and Recreation Theatre Arts Workshops

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Campus News Next Post Did I Say That? Putting care into gifts
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress