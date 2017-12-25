New theatre arts workshops offered

The Trumbull Parks and Recreation is offering theatre arts workshops at Daniels Farm Elementary School, 710 Daniels Farm Road, for five Saturdays: Jan. 6, 20, 27, Feb. 3, 10 (No class Saturday, Jan. 13; Snow day Feb. 24).

Grades K-2, 9:30-10:45 a.m.; grades 3-5, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Cost is $60 (non-residents $75).

Register in person to the Trumbull Parks and Recreation Department, 366 Church Hill Road, new location – near Public Works).

For more information please visit trumbullyouth.org; Email: [email protected] or call 203-452-5060.