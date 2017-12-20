Trumbull Community Women awards teacher mini-grants

Once again this year, Trumbull Community Women has chosen to reward middle school teachers who have shown innovation in their teaching lives.

This year, three teachers at Madison Middle School were each awarded a $250 mini-grant for the following projects:

Jeanne Malgioglio, a grade 6/7 Language Arts teacher, for materials for her Writer’s Workshop; Michaela Durand, a Technology Integration Specialist; and Paula Teixeira, a World Language Team Leader, for 30 Virtual Headsets to be used with the Google Expeditions application; Julia Solustri, Integrated Language Arts teacher, for materials for her Writer’s Workshop.

Trumbull Community Women congratulates these winners and thanks them for their dedication and hard work.