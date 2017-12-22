Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Happy holidays — Libraries closed Sunday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 25.

Movies at the libraries are free now — You can borrow DVDs without a rental fee. Even so, the $1 a day late fee still applies. Please borrow responsibly.

Facebook for beginners — Wednesday Dec. 27, 10 a.m.-noon. Explore the use of this social media platform to connect to people. Learn to set up a profile, add friends, add photos, message people and other tools. Bring a working email address with a known password. Taught by a Google Level 2 certified instructor. Free. Register.

Childrens

Upcoming again this year: Noon Year’s Eve Eve Celebration — Saturday, Dec. 30, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Yes, Dec. 30! For kids age 3 and up and their families. Free. Register for champagne count.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Drop-in craft — Ages 3 and up. Wednesday, Dec. 27, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Fun crafts to do in the Children’s Room. Drop in.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and to register online.