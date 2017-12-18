Boys basketball: St. Joseph edged in overtime by Holy Trinity

The St. Joseph boys basketball team lost a 70-61 overtime decision to Holy Trinity (N.Y.) in the Trinity Catholic Holiday Tournament in Stamford on Monday.

Coach Paul Dudzinski’s Cadets had four players score in double figures.

Gavin Greene and Dan Tobin each scored 14 points.

Jared Grindrod had 13 points and Paul Fabbri 10.

A.J. Knight scored 17 points and Tim Callaghan had 16 for Holy Trinity.

Holy Trinity

Alex Gibson 1 3-6 6, Daniel Kalimian 4 2-4 10, Mike Sixsmith 5 0-0 11, AJ Knight 7 1-2 17, Sean Callaghan 0 0-0 0, Tim Callaghan 5 6-8 16, Tony DiLorenzo 2 4-4 10.

Totals: 24 16-24 70.

St. Joseph

Jared Grindrod 5 1-3 13, Dan Tobin 5 3-3 14, Paul Fabbri 4 2-2 12, Gavin Greene 6 1-2 14, Brian Dineen 0 2-2 2, Ace Luzietti 0 0-0 0, Brendan Kade 0 0-0 0, Ian Argento 2 0-0 4, Bobby Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Jake Murphy 0 0-0 0, Will Diamantis 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 7-12 61.



Holy Trinity 15 12 9 18 16 – 70

St. Joseph 15 11 11 17 7 – 61

3 pointers: HT-DiLorenzo 2, Knight 2, Sixsmith, Gibson; SJ-Grinrod 2, Fabbri 2, Tobin, Greene.