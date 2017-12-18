Trumbull Times

Girls basketball: Darien defeats St. Joseph in final period

By Trumbull Times on December 18, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Darien High defeated St. Joseph, 48-43, in an FCIAC girls basketball game in Trumbull on Monday.

The rivals battled to a drew in each of the first three quarters, before the Blue Wave won the final period 15-10.

Chrissie Fiore scored 16 points and Gwen Dolce had 10 for Darien (1-2, 1-0 FCIAC).

Rahmia Johnston scored 11 points and Veronica Lubas and Emma Elrod each scored eight points for St. Joseph (0-3, 0-1 FCIAC).

The Cadets’ Kaitlin Capobianco had seven assists and three steals.

Elrod had eight rebounds and three steals.

Darien

Gwen Dolce 2 5-7 10  Lindsay Dimoneckas  1 0-0 2  Caroline Krugar  2 0-0 4  Chrissie Fiore  6 4-6 16  Rachel Stobbie  0 0-2 0  Hayley King  1 0-2 3 Katie Ramsay  2 3-4 7  Kelly Richter  0 0-0 0  Hassana Arbukar 3 0-0 6

Totals  17  12-21  48

St Joseph

Veronica Lubas 3 0-0 8   Kathryn Zito 0 2-4 2  Kaitlin Capobianco 1 2-2 4. Tessie Hynes 2 1-2 6 5  Sarah Johnson 0 0-0 0 Rahmia Johnston 4 2-2 11    Elena Ball 1 1-2 4  Maddie Johnson 0 0-0 0  Emma Elrod 2 4-6 8

Totals – 13  12-18  43

Darien      –  12  12  9  15 – 48

St Joseph –  12  12  9  10 – 43

3 pt FG

Darien – Dolce – 1,  King – 1

St Joseph – Veronica Lubas -2,  Rahmia Johnston – 1, Elena Ball -1 Tessie Hynes – 1

Related posts:

  1. Girls basketball: Darien tops St. Joseph
  2. Girls basketball: Trumbull defeats St. Joseph at Fairfield U
  3. Girls basketball: St. Joseph falls to Newtown High
  4. Girls basketball: Ludlowe tops St. Joseph

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Girls basketball: Trumbull High tops Bridgeport Central Next Post Boys basketball: St. Joseph edged in overtime by Holy Trinity
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress