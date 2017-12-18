Girls basketball: Darien defeats St. Joseph in final period

Darien High defeated St. Joseph, 48-43, in an FCIAC girls basketball game in Trumbull on Monday.

The rivals battled to a drew in each of the first three quarters, before the Blue Wave won the final period 15-10.

Chrissie Fiore scored 16 points and Gwen Dolce had 10 for Darien (1-2, 1-0 FCIAC).

Rahmia Johnston scored 11 points and Veronica Lubas and Emma Elrod each scored eight points for St. Joseph (0-3, 0-1 FCIAC).

The Cadets’ Kaitlin Capobianco had seven assists and three steals.

Elrod had eight rebounds and three steals.

Darien

Gwen Dolce 2 5-7 10 Lindsay Dimoneckas 1 0-0 2 Caroline Krugar 2 0-0 4 Chrissie Fiore 6 4-6 16 Rachel Stobbie 0 0-2 0 Hayley King 1 0-2 3 Katie Ramsay 2 3-4 7 Kelly Richter 0 0-0 0 Hassana Arbukar 3 0-0 6

Totals 17 12-21 48

St Joseph

Veronica Lubas 3 0-0 8 Kathryn Zito 0 2-4 2 Kaitlin Capobianco 1 2-2 4. Tessie Hynes 2 1-2 6 5 Sarah Johnson 0 0-0 0 Rahmia Johnston 4 2-2 11 Elena Ball 1 1-2 4 Maddie Johnson 0 0-0 0 Emma Elrod 2 4-6 8

Totals – 13 12-18 43

Darien – 12 12 9 15 – 48

St Joseph – 12 12 9 10 – 43

3 pt FG

Darien – Dolce – 1, King – 1

St Joseph – Veronica Lubas -2, Rahmia Johnston – 1, Elena Ball -1 Tessie Hynes – 1