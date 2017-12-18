Trumbull Times

Girls basketball: Trumbull High tops Bridgeport Central

The Trumbull High girls basketball team went on the road to defeat Bridgeport Central, 86-19, on Monday to improve to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the FCIAC.

Brady Lynch scored 16 points and had 10 rebounds for the Eagles.

Julie Keckler scored 15 points

Krystina Schueler had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Jessica Lipinski scored 10 points.

Allie Palmieri scored nine points

Gianna Ghitsa had five points and seven rebounds.

Kelly O’Leary had two 3-pointers.

Trumbull

Jessica Lipinski 4 1-2 10; Meghan Lesko 1 0-0 2; Bella McCain 2 0-0 4; Maeve Hampford 0 2-4 2; Kelly O’Leary 2 0-0 6; Krystina Schueler 6 0-2 12; Jenna Desabella 0 2-2 2; Aisling Maguire 0 1-2 1; Julie Keckler 5 4-6 15; Cassi Barbato 0 2-2 2; Gianna Ghitsa 2 1-1 5; Allie Palmieri 4 1-1 9; Brady Lynch 6 4-4 16

Team Totals: 32 18-26  86

Bridgeport Central

S Coleman 1 1-2 3; K. Amoo 2 1-2 5; A. Rodriguez 0 0-0 0; V. Diaz 0 0-0 0; M. Javier 0 2-2 2; J. Edmonds 2 0-0 4; I. Ruiz 1 0-0 2; C. Alty 0 1-2 1; Y. Spence 0 1-2 1; B. Smith 0 0-0 0; A. Dixon 0 0-0 0; R. Edwards 0 0-0 0; C. Denny 0 0-1 0; T. Latore 0 1-2 1

Team Totals: 6  7-13  19

Scoring by Quarters:

Trumbull:  31  31  12  12 – 86

Bridgeport Central:  11  3  5  0 – 19

