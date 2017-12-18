Obituary: Dorothy Habel Moore, 94, longtime Trumbull resident

Dorothy Habel Moore, age 94, died peacefully, and surrounded by loving family, on December 8, in her assisted-living facility in Roseville, MN.

Born in Springfield, Massachusetts, she lived in Trumbull and Stratford, Connecticut, for most of her life. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard G. Moore, Jr., an accountant who worked in the Fairfield headquarters of General Electric; he passed away in 1996. The pair met at Classical High School in Springfield, and they married in First Church in 1946, after Lieutenant Moore returned home from World War II.

Together “Dick and Dottie” raised four sons — William, Charles, Steven, and Peter — all of whom graduated from Trumbull High School. Family life centered around Golden Hill United Methodist Church in Bridgeport, when the clan wasn’t exploring the country (driving from Connecticut to northern New England, Yosemite, Yellowstone, and the Grand Canyon) and the world (visiting Switzerland, France and Italy — in two rented Volkswagen Beetles). No children were ever— or, at least permanently — misplaced on these trips, due largely to their mother’s attentiveness.

As her children grew up, Dorothy threw herself into volunteer work at Bridgeport Hospital, and she served on a statistically-unlikely number of juries. Starting in 1980, she became the beloved “Nana” to a new generation, including Ned, Josie, Rebecca, Alexander, Julia, Jake, and Tyler, and eventually to her great-grandchildren Oscar, Aaron, Julie, and Joanna.

She lived her last seven years at Eagle Crest Commons, in Roseville, MN, where the staff is the personification of “Minnesota nice.” She also received exceptional day-to-day care from Steven, of nearby Falcon Heights, MN, and enjoyed frequent visits from her far-flung family as well. She also imparted “Nana love” over the phone, bestowing her signature encouragement — “very good indeed” — on all their activities, hopes and dreams. She was full of sweetness, graciousness, and gratitude — no human being did those three any better.

Next spring the family will conduct a small, graveside service in Conway, N.H., where she will be interred next to her husband of fifty years.