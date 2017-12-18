Trumbull Times

Police investigate rash of car thefts from gyms

By Donald Eng on December 18, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Locking your unattended car does no good if you then leave your keys accessible, Trumbull police warned residents Monday.

According to the department, numerous cars have been stolen from the parking lots of area gyms recently, including eight in the last month from L.A. Fitness at the Westfield mall. In every case the owners have left their keys unattended, either inside of clothing pockets or in unlocked gym lockers.

Police have been working closely with mall security and gym management to warn patrons of this recent theft trend and to identify those responsible.

Police would like to remind citizens to always safeguard their valuables and vehicles by keeping their keys with them or in a secure location at all times while they exercise. Leaving these items in unlocked lockers or in the pockets of clothing placed in the gym area at fitness clubs is providing an easy target for thieves.

In addition, holiday shoppers are reminded to follow basic safety practices when they park in any lot:

  • Park in a secure well-lit location
  • Lock your vehicle doors and take keys with you
  • Don’t leave valuables out in plain sight, lock them in a trunk or take them with you.

