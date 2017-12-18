Boys hockey: Trumbull loses opener to Watertown/Pomperaug

A look of mild shock crossed the face of Watertown/Pomperaug coach Vic Vicenzi’s face when he was asked the question if he’d ever seen his team play a better period of hockey than his team did last Saturday night in a 9-1 opening-night win over Trumbull at The Rinks in Shelton.

The Indians, who reached the CIAC Division II finals last year before losing to Guilford 5-3, scored six first-period goals against a young Eagles team and added three more in the third period.

“No, we’ve never done that (scored six goals in a period) before,” said Vicenzi. “I guess you’d have to say that fresh legs can make a huge difference. Because of the weather, we weren’t able to practice on either Thursday or Friday. We came off the bus tonight flying.”

Eli Rosen scored at 1:27, Nick LaBella at 2:40, Patsy Harris at 6:45 and Mike Sasso at 7:23, as the Indians built up a 4-0 lead at little less than halfway through the first period.

“We’re a young team (only five seniors),” Trumbull coach Greg Maxey said. “Our younger guys (Maxey dresses six freshmen and the same number of sophomores) learned a good lesson tonight. They’re going to have to understand that this is high school hockey. We played a team tonight that had experience, was physical and faster.”

Trumbull freshman Owen Finnegan stopped the run with a goal at 9:38 of the period on an assist from junior Alex Chopskie.

Trumbull senior got the start in goal, and sophomore Leo Thanasoulis came in with the score 4-0.

“Alex had some good games last year, and we have confidence in him,” Maxey said. “I thought he stopped a couple of shots (three) that he needed to make.”

Thanasoulis made one save in the first period; turned aside 10 in the second and six more in the third.

Outshot, 12-4, in the first 15 minutes, Trumbull held its own in the second (10-10), The Eagles, however, gave up eight shots in the third where they managed only three.

“Hey, freshmen are freshmen, I understand that,” Maxey said. “They may not be quite ready yet for a team like we played tonight, It’s a big jump for most of them from youth hockey. What we have to do now is go back to practice and get ready for that next game.”

The Eagles visit Milford Co-op at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Milford Ice Pavilion.