Bowling: Cordone, Gregory post single game highs

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday League bowling on Dec. 15 saw Team 3 (Lou Rybar, Dave Martini, Bob Beck, Ron Fitzsimons) increase its first place lead to seven points with a 54 points total.

Gerry Cordone and Bob Gregory bowled the high scratch single game of 268 and Bob had the high single game with handicap of 299.

Carl Bluestein bowled the high three game series of 688 and Mike Demichele had the three game high series with handicap of 748.

The individual high average bowler is George Chiodo at 210.73.

Rich Schwam is at 210.21 and Carl Bluestein is at 204.33.