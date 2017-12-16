Trumbull Times

John Verdeschi leads Tashua Tuesday League bowlers

By Trumbull Times on December 16, 2017 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday League bowling on Dec. 12 at the Nutmeg Lanes has Team 5 (Beecher Taylor, Jim Rainey, Joe Alarcon, Ron Fitzsimons) seeing its first place lead reduced to 12 points.

John Verdeschi had a superb day with the high scratch single game of 265, the high three-game series of 685 and the high-single game with handicap of 279.

John Campbell also had the single game with handicap of 279.

Angelo Grande had the three-game series with handicap of 754.

The individual high average bowler is John Verdeschi at 206.23 and Guy Favreau is at 202.51.

Carl Bluestein and Dick Knopf are tied for the high individual match point leader with 58 points.

