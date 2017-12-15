Substance abuse agency names Trumbull woman director

Positive Directions, a non-profit Westport-based substance abuse prevention and counseling agency, has named Trumbull resident Jennifer Hrbek as its new executive director. Hrbek spent the last four years at the Women’s Business Development Council where she was instrumental in leading program development and community partnerships in support of female entrepreneurs throughout the State of Connecticut. Additionally, she spent the last year moonlighting as a therapist at Personal Growth Concepts, Inc. – a private social service agency providing outpatient counseling. She also has served as a residential counselor at Silver Hill Hospital working with those struggling with mental illness and co-occurring disorders.

Hrbek said she was inspired by the work Positive Directions has done.

“I’m looking forward to growing and expanding these efforts as we head into the new year and continue to build on the foundation that already exists,” she said.

Hrbek holds a Master’s Degree in Social Work from Fordham. She also is chairman of the Mary J. Sherlach Counseling Center and is involved in the Alzheimer’s Association.