Gymnasts excel at Snowflake Invitational

The Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA girls gymnastics team competed at their second meet of the season, the Snowflake Invitational, at The Riverbrook Regional Y.

Lakewood-Trumbull Y ended the weekend with 7 first-, second- and third-place team champions.

The level 3’s placed third with a 108.75.

Kamryn Rogg of Monroe competed in the youngest age division, 6-8 years old, and placed third on vault with a (8.8). Alexandra Dias of Trumbull competed in the 9-year-old division and placed second on vault with a 9.1.

Allison Pucciarelli of Trumbull placed first on bars (9.35), third on beam (9.1), third in floor exercise (9.0), second on vault (9.2) and second in the all-around in the 10-year-old division.

Olivia Benisch of Stratford competed in the same division, placing first on vault (9.1), third on floor (8.750) and second all-around (35.45).

Christina Nogueira of Trumbull placed third on vault (8.8) in the 10-year-old division.

Sara Kubicko of Trumbull was second on beam (9.2) in the 10-year-old division.

Elisa Daly of Trumbull placed third on bars (9.050), first on beam (9.3) and third all-around (35.30) in the 11-year-old division.

Ava Baghdady of Monroe placed third on vault (8.8), second on beam (9.1) and third all-around (34.90) in the 12-year-old division.

Lakewood-Trumbull Y Level 4 gymnasts placed third with a score of 108.90, as each of the gymnasts placed top three in individual events.

Mikayla Kouble of Trumbull placed third on bars (9.0) in the 8-9 division.

Elizabeth Foote of Trumbull placed third on bars (9.2) in the 10-year-old division.

Celestina Belluovich of Easton placed first on floor (9.45) in the 10-year-old division.

Sara O’Connor of Monroe placed third on beam (9.3) in the 10-year-old division.

The Lakewood-Trumbull Y level 5’s placed second with a score of 105.80.

Bailey Bajda of Monroe placed first on bars (8.4), second on vault (8.85), third on floor (9.2) and second all-around (35.1) in the 9-11 division.

Sydney Goldberg of Trumbull placed third on vault (8.650) and first on floor (9.55) in the 9-11 division. Competing in the same division, Carly Jordan of Monroe placed third on bars (8.1) and third place on beam (9.0).

In the 12-13 division, Laura Catuccio of Trumbull placed third on bars (8.0) and third on floor (9.15). Alyssa Lalli of Trumbull placed first on bars with an 8.3. Lily Ayres of Trumbull placed first on beam with a 9.1.

Lakewood-Trumbull Optional Level 6 gymnasts all placed in the 12-13 and 14-15 division to place third as a team (107.40).

Amy Naylor of Shelton placed third on vault (9.2) and third on bars (9.1).

Madison John of Monroe placed second on bars (8.7), third on beam (9.2), second on floor (9.35) and first all-around (35.85).

Margaret Williamson of Trumbull placed first on beam (9.5), first on floor (9.5) and third all-around (35.25) in the 14-15 division.

Level 7 placed second as a team with a score of 107.30.

Samantha Sullivan of Monroe placed first in the 11-13 division on floor (9.4).

Zosia Kocab of Monroe placed in every event: first on vault (9.250), first on bars (8.8), second on beam (9.2), second on floor (9.4) and first all-around (36.65) in the 14-15 division.

Talia Lalli of Trumbull placed second on bars (8.4) and third on beam (8.8).

Grace Stephen, of Monroe represented level 8 and placed in every event. She earned second on vault (8.4), first on bars (7.8), first on beam (8.7), second on floor (9.1) and first all-around (34.00) in the 14-15 division.

Xcel Silver dominated as a team and placed first with a score of 110.95).

Ellie Lennon of Monroe placed first in vault (8.8), beam (9.55), floor (9.0) and all-around (36.05) in the 10-11 division.

Addison Pastore of Trumbull placed third on vault (8.5), first on bars (9.2), third on beam (9.05), first on floor (9.0) and second all-around (35.75) in the 10-11 division.

Amanda Carroll of Monroe placed third on vault (8.5), third on bars (9.05), second on beam (9.1), third on floor (8.4) and third all-around (35.050) in the 10-11 division.

Avelina Bellulovich of Easton dominated the Junior/Senior 12-plus division. She won the vault (9.5), bars (9.3), floor (9.6) and all-around (37.10).

Sarah Bogen of Trumbull in the same age division placed third on bars (8.9), first on beam (9.4), second on floor (9.3) and second all-around (36.30).

Marcella Cecere of Trumbull placed second on vault (9.0).

Emma Marsh of Trumbull placed second on bars (9.0) and third on beam (9.2).

Alyssa Greenlaw tied for second on bars (9.0).

Xcel Gold placed third with a score of 108.20.

Amelia Stephens of Monroe placed first on vault (9.2), first on floor (9.6) and first all-around (35.50) in the 9-11 division.

Hannah Natlo of Trumbull placed second on vault (9.0), third on floor (8.5), third on beam (8.8) and tied for first in all-around (35.50) in the 9-11 division.

Julia Prancuk of Shelton placed first on bars (9.0) in the 9-11 division.

Jenna Dattilo of Monroe placed second on bars (8.8), third on bars (8.7), third on floor (9.3) and third all-around (35.80) in the 12-13 division.

Alexa Ekstrom of Monroe placed second on bars (9.1) in the 14-plus division.

Fiona Moutinho of Monroe represented Xcel Platinum and swept the podium with her performance and placement: first on vault (8.9), first on bars (7.1), first on beam (8.0), first on floor (9.3) and first all-around (33.30) in the 14-15 division.

The Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA gymnastics team will be hosting the Local Qualifier Competition at home on Sunday, Jan. 14.

To learn more about the Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA Gymnastics programs, visit the website at lakewoodtrumbullymca.org or phone 203-445-9633. In person inquiries are welcome at the Family Program Center on 20 Trefoil Drive in Trumbull.