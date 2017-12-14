Today we remember the 5th anniversary of the Sandy Hook Massacre when twenty children and six educators were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, CT.
Although words could never heal the pain the families and Newtown community endure each day, we send a message that the people of Trumbull stand with you today and every day in remembrance of those killed on December 14, 2012.
As a sign of solidarity with our neighbors, we are asking the people of Trumbull to perform acts of kindness toward one another to promote good will and remember that Love Wins.
We welcome our community to share their acts of kindness on our Facebook page Town of Trumbull.
Tesoro — Trumbull stands with Newtown
By First Selectman Vicki Tesoro on December 14, 2017 in Commentary, Lead News, News · 0 Comments
Today we remember the 5th anniversary of the Sandy Hook Massacre when twenty children and six educators were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, CT.
Although words could never heal the pain the families and Newtown community endure each day, we send a message that the people of Trumbull stand with you today and every day in remembrance of those killed on December 14, 2012.
As a sign of solidarity with our neighbors, we are asking the people of Trumbull to perform acts of kindness toward one another to promote good will and remember that Love Wins.
We welcome our community to share their acts of kindness on our Facebook page Town of Trumbull.
Related posts:
About author
First Selectman Vicki Tesoro
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement