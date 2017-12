Trumbull schools will open with a two-hour delay Thursday, December 14, after a morning snow coated the town with about an inch of snow.

Morning preschool is canceled. Full-day preschool and Head Start programs begin at 10:30.

According to the National Weather Service, the snow is expected to end by 9 a.m., with mostly cloudy conditions the rest of the day. High temperatures are expected to just reach 32 degrees.