Girls basketball: Trumbull Eagles defeat Hamden High

The Trumbull High girls basketball team opened its season with a 52-35 road win over the SCC’s Hamden Green Dragons on Wednesday.

Coach Steve Tobitsch’s Eagles won the middle two quarters, 32-15, to post the non-conference victory

Allie Palmieri led the Eagles with 13 points.

Aisling Maguire and Cassi Barbato scored 10 points each.

Julie Keckler scored eight points.

Brady Lynch and Maguire had seven rebounds apiece.

Trumbull

Meghan Lesko 2 0-0 5; Kelly O’Leary 1 0-0 2; Krystina Schueler 1 0-0 2; Aisling Maguire 4 1-1 10; Julie Keckler 3 1-6 8; Cassi Barbato 4 0-0 10; Allie Palmieri 6 0-0 13; Brady Lynch 1 0-0 2

Team Totals: 22 2-7 52

Hamden

Asya Brandon 0 5-9 5; Rebecca Oberman-Levine 1 1-3 3; Sarah Street 1 2-5 4; Makaela Johnson 4 0-0 9; Taniyah Thompson 5 2-2 12; Kyndal Russell 1 0-0 2; Aliyah Cox 0 0-0 0; Jordyn Alston 0 0-0 0

Hamden Team Totals: 12 10-19 35

Scoring by Quarters:

Trumbull: 7 17 15 13 – 52

Hamden: 9 9 6 9 – 35

3-Pointers Made:

Trumbull: Meghan Lesko – 1; Aisling Maguire-1; Julie Keckler – 1; Cassi Barbato – 2; Allie Palmieri-1

Hamden: Makaela Johnson – 1