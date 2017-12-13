Girls basketball: St. Joseph falls to Newtown High

St. Joseph lost to Newtown High, 44-32, in a non-conference girls basketball game on Wednesday.

Elena Ball scored 11 points and Rahmia Johnston had six points for the Cadets.

Tessie Hynes had four steals and four assists.

Kaitlin Capobianco had three assists and five steals.

Nicki DaPra scored 12 points and Rylee Mulligan had 10 for Newtown.

St. Joseph

Veronica Lubas 1 0-0 2 Elizabeth Adzima 0 0-0 0 Kathryn Zito 1 2-4 4 Kaitlin Capobianco 1 0-0 2. Tessie Hynes 1 3-3 5 Sarah Johnson 0 0-0 0 Rahmia Johnston 2 1-2 6 Allison Krekoska 0 0-0 0 Elena Ball 5 0-0 11 Maddie Johnson 0 0-2 0 Emma Elrod 1 0-0 2

Totals – 12 6-11 32

Newtown

Cailin Wilson 2 0-0 6 Rylee Mulligan 2 4-4 10 Ali Kelleher 1 1-2 4 Carolina Stubbs 0 0-3 0 Cyleigh Wilson 1 0-0 2 Carlie Smith 0 0-0 0 Jackie Matthews 1 3-4 5

Nicki DaPra 3 4-4 12 Kira Smith 1 0-0 2 Amy Sapenter 1 0-2 3

Totals – 12 12-19 44

St Joseph – 11 7 6 8 – 32

Newtown – 10 12 7 15 – 44

3 pt FG – St Joseph – Rahmia Johnston – 1, Elena Ball -1

Newtown – Carlin Wilson – 2, Rylee Mulligan – 2, Ali Kelleher – 1, Nicki DaPra – 2, Amy Sapenter – 1