Boys basketball: CHS loses on road to Watkinson

The Christian Heritage boys basketball team lost a 77-43 decision on the road at Watkinson on Wednesday.

Watkinson, returning arguably two of the best scorers to the HVAL, jumped out to a 20-12 lead and never looked back.

The Kingsmen, down 42-14 at the half, put out everything they had after the break.

Stellar defense by Kaiser Halumati (7 points, 12 rebounds) and creative offense by Bryan Vanderhave (8 points, 5 assists) made for a 35-29 second half.

Next up for the Kingsmen (0-4) is another HVAL matchup, this time against archrival the Masters School (West Simsbury) at home on Friday at 7 p.m.