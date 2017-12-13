Wrestling: Trumbull Eagles defeat Stamford Black Knights

The Trumbull High wrestling team opened its season with a 49-18 victory over Stamford High on Wednesday.

Coach Charlie Anderson’s Eagles took an 18-6 lead into the lower weight classes.

Webster Williams from Trumbull decisioned Ibrahim Abdul-Hakeem, 14-4, in the opening match at 160 pounds.

Stamford’s Jake Heerman pinned Gabe LaGuardia in 1:29, before the Eagles’ Joe Palmieri won by 38-second fall over Matthew Amokrane.

After a double forfeit, 220-pound Brett Nutter pinned the Black Knight’s Micah Aryeetuy in 40 seconds.

At heavyweight, Trumbull’s L.J. Suarez posted a 7-2 decision.

Stamford’s 106-pounder Brandon Leung made the score 18-12 with a pin in 1:24 of J.R. Vano.

Trumbull recorded the next three wins to pull away.

At 113 pounds, Jack Ryan pinned Jonathan Christie in 38 seconds.

Brandon Neri-Jacobs earned a 10-9 decision over Ryan Gover in the 120-pound class.

Jonathan Kosak’s pin in 2:44 over Bill Griffin at 126 took the score to 33-12.

Stamford’s Jack Higgins pinned David Castaldo in 1:22 at 132.

Trumbull 138-pounder Matt Ryan defeated Garry Mendez by 18-2 technical fall.

Jack McGurk scored a 9-0 major decision over Edgar Melina at 145.

Trumbull’s Jace Starrett closed the match with a win at 152 via 1:33 fall over Delvin Gustamar.