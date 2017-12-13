Suite dreams — Trumbull teen’s wish comes true

While man caves have become all the rage in basements in recent years, one Trumbull resident has a brand-new teen-suite to entertain friends and family … and receive regular treatments for a life-threatening medical condition.

Earlier this month, the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted 14-year-old Sean Potvin’s wish for a man cave, but actually delivered a one-of-a-kind sports-themed haven. Designed to mimic a Legends Suite, the completely self-contained room was installed in the family’s garage and features a flat-screen TV and has leather armchairs, a concession stand equipped with every snack imaginable, and plenty of memorabilia for Sean’s favorite teams, the Boston Red Sox and the New York Giants — including a signed Odell Beckham Jr. jersey. The new digs also feature dimensional murals designed to make viewers feel as if they’re looking down on the actual fields.

“For Sean, the suite is where he’ll hang out with his friends, root for his teams, and receive the regular medical treatments he needs to keep his cystic fibrosis in check,” said Make-A-Wish spokesman Shayna Grassi. “Sean was diagnosed as a toddler with the life-threatening condition that creates a thick build-up of mucus in his lungs, causing frequent lung infections and trouble breathing. But thanks to the incredible generosity of Bridgeport-based Robbins Tesar Inc., his treatments are a lot less intimidating.”

Robbins Tesar President Mark Haversat, in a unique twist, also happened to be one of Sean’s wish granters.

