Resident named BRBC chairman

Trumbull resident Kate Hampford Donahue has been elected as Chairman of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council Board of Directors. She is the second woman in the organization’s history to hold this position. The first was Susan L. Davis, former President and CEO of St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Mickey Herbert, President and CEO of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council said it was an honor to work for such a distinguished board to represent the region’s business interests.

“I have particularly enjoyed working for Armando Goncalves, our immediate past chair, Kate Hampford Donahue as our BRBC vice-chair, and Eric Hendlin who has served as our long-time secretary/treasurer. I, the entire board, and BRBC staff look forward to Kate’s chairmanship.”

Donahue is President and CEO of Hampford Research, Inc., a Stratford-based, family-owned, custom chemical manufacturing firm. Donahue took over leadership of the company, after 10 years on its Board of Directors, a few months prior to her father’s death in January 2007.

Prior to joining Hampford Research, Donahue spent over 25 years in the cable television and new media industries. She has served on numerous industry and business association boards and received the 2013 Women of Innovation Award from the Connecticut Technology Council and the 2015 President’s Leadership Award from the Society of Chemical Manufacturers and Affiliates. Hampford Research was recognized in 2017 as an Outstanding Family Owned Business by Westfair Communications. Donahue was the 2016 Campaign Chair of the United Way of Coastal Fairfield County.

“I am honored to have been elected as Board Chairman of the premier business organization in the Greater Bridgeport Region,” Donahue said. “My focus as chairman during the next two years will be on embarking on a strategic planning process to position the BRBC for long term success, supporting the evolution of the BRBC affiliates and continuing to increase the diversity of our Board of Directors.”

Patrick McDonnell, UIL Holdings Corporation will serve as the organization’s new Vice Chair and Eric Hendlin, Dworken, Hillman, LaMorte & Sterczala continues to serve as the organization’s long-time Secretary/Treasurer. Visit www.brbc.org to see the full list of Bridgeport Regional Business Council Board and Executive Committee Members.