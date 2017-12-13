Girls basketball: Goals the same for Trumbull Lady Eagles

The Trumbull High girls basketball team is coming off a campaign that included an FCIAC championship and a run to the Class LL state finals.

““Our Trumbull Lady Eagle program is excited to get another season under way,” said Trumbull head coach Steve Tobitsch, now in his 12th season. “Our goals as always remain the same to start the year, qualify for the state tournament, win our Holiday Tournament, and qualify for the FCIAC Tournament. The FCIAC will be a very competitive league this winter and every night we are going to have to show up and compete.”

Julie Keckler and Aisling Maguire are team captains.

Keckler is a returning starter, where as a junior she was third-team All-FCIAC.

Maguire was FCIAC honorable mention after earning a starting job as a junior.

Brady Lynch is the Eagles’ third experienced player. Now a senior, she was a catalyst off the bench a year ago.

“I believe our team has a lot of depth and versatility,” Tobitsch said. “Many of our younger players received varsity playing time last season and we are expecting them to transition into more significant roles this season.”

Proving that depth are senior guard Jessica Lipinski, junior guards Meghan Lesko, Kelly O’Leary, Bella McCain and Jenna DeSabella, junior forwards Krystina Schueler and Gianna Ghitsa, sophomore forward Maeve Hampford, freshman guard Cassie Barbato and freshman forward Allie Palmieri.

“I am excited to see how much this team can grow and improve throughout the course of the high school basketball season,” said Tobitsch, who listed Stamford, Wilton, Darien, Staples, Warde, Norwalk, Ridgefield and St. Joseph as other top contenders to qualify for FCIACs.

The link to the Eagles captains’ interviews with the HAN Network is https://live.han.network/.