Arrest made in 2016 fatal crash

Police have made an arrest in a 2016 crash that took the life of a 58-year-old Trumbull man.

According to reports, Richard Abriola was riding a scooter on Madison Avenue December 18 when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Rafi Altan, 40, of Walnut Avenue. Altan had stopped at the intersection of Madison and Walnut, then proceeded into the intersection, where he collided with Abriola.

Following an investigation police obtained a warrant charging Altan with negligent homicide with a vehicle and failure to obey a stop sign. He turned himself in December 7 about 8 p.m. Bond was $5,000 for court December 18.