Girls basketball: St. Joseph loses opener to Pomperaug

December 12, 2017

The St. Joseph girls basketball team lost to Pomperaug High, 58-36, in the season opener for both schools in Southbury on Monday night.

Elena Ball had 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Cadets, who trailed 12-9 after one quarter and 27-14 at the half.

Kaitlin Capobianco had five steals and four assists.

Pomperaug’s Karli Opalka scored 16 points to pass the 1,000-point mark for her career.

St Joseph  0-1

Veronica Lubas 0 3-3 3  Elizabeth Adzima 0 1-2 1  Kathryn Zito 1 3-4 5  Kaitlin Capobianco 1 0-0 2. Tessie Hynes 2 1-3 6  Sarah Johnson 0 1-2 1  MacKenna Hedman 0 0-0 0  Rahmia Johnston 2 0-0 4  Becca Kery 2 0-0 4  Allison Krakowska 0 0-0 0  Elena Ball 3 1-3 8  Maddie Johnson 1 0-2 2  Emma Elrod 0 0-2 0

Totals – 12  10-21 36

Pomperaug 1-0

Kelly Powers 1 0-0 2  Lindsey Oulette 1 0-0 3  Karli Opalka 8 0-2 16  Molly Flanagan 0 0-0 0  Megan Todhunter 2 1-4 6  Claudine Legato 2 3-4 9  Allison McCormick 2 1-2 5  Maggie Lee 2 1-2 5  Maddie Villa 5 2-3 12

Totals – 23 8-17 56

St Joseph –    9  5  7  15 – 36

Pomperaug –  12  15  23  8  – 58

3 pt FG

St Joseph – Tessie Hynes – 1, Elena Ball -1

Pomperaug – Legato – 2, Oulette – 1, Todhunter – 1

Previous Post Football: St. Joseph rallies from 21 points down to win title
