Girls basketball: St. Joseph loses opener to Pomperaug

The St. Joseph girls basketball team lost to Pomperaug High, 58-36, in the season opener for both schools in Southbury on Monday night.

Elena Ball had 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Cadets, who trailed 12-9 after one quarter and 27-14 at the half.

Kaitlin Capobianco had five steals and four assists.

Pomperaug’s Karli Opalka scored 16 points to pass the 1,000-point mark for her career.

St Joseph 0-1

Veronica Lubas 0 3-3 3 Elizabeth Adzima 0 1-2 1 Kathryn Zito 1 3-4 5 Kaitlin Capobianco 1 0-0 2. Tessie Hynes 2 1-3 6 Sarah Johnson 0 1-2 1 MacKenna Hedman 0 0-0 0 Rahmia Johnston 2 0-0 4 Becca Kery 2 0-0 4 Allison Krakowska 0 0-0 0 Elena Ball 3 1-3 8 Maddie Johnson 1 0-2 2 Emma Elrod 0 0-2 0

Totals – 12 10-21 36

Pomperaug 1-0

Kelly Powers 1 0-0 2 Lindsey Oulette 1 0-0 3 Karli Opalka 8 0-2 16 Molly Flanagan 0 0-0 0 Megan Todhunter 2 1-4 6 Claudine Legato 2 3-4 9 Allison McCormick 2 1-2 5 Maggie Lee 2 1-2 5 Maddie Villa 5 2-3 12

Totals – 23 8-17 56

St Joseph – 9 5 7 15 – 36

Pomperaug – 12 15 23 8 – 58

3 pt FG

St Joseph – Tessie Hynes – 1, Elena Ball -1

Pomperaug – Legato – 2, Oulette – 1, Todhunter – 1