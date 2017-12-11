ConnectiCare collecting winter gear for teens displaced by Hurricane Maria

Now through Dec. 18, ConnectiCare will be collecting winter gear at its ConnectiCare Centers to help teens who were displaced after Hurricane Maria.

New hats, mittens, boots, gloves and scarves will be accepted and donated to kids who recently transferred from Puerto Rico to three Connecticut high schools:

Bulkeley High School, Hartford

Crosby High School, Waterbury

Warren Harding High School, Bridgeport

Local donations may be left at 451 Main Street, Bridgeport.

Donations will be distributed to Crosby High School on December 19; Bulkeley High School on December 20; and Warren Harding High School on December 21.