Obituary: Nancy Newman, 84, a longtime resident of Fairfield

Nancy Newman, 84, a longtime resident of Fairfield, CT, died peacefully at her home on December 9, 2017. Nancy was married to the late Noel Newman for over 60 years.

A trailblazer in the field of early childhood education and counseling for parents, she touched the lives of thousands of children and families during her career. Her optimism in the face of adversity and her devotion to family, faith, and community left the world a better place.

Born and raised in New Haven, she was the daughter of the late Harry Wasserman and Leah (Wasserman) Ticotsky. After earning her degree in Early Childhood Education from Southern Connecticut State University, she earned a Master’s Degree in Counseling from Fairfield University. She also did extensive postgraduate coursework at Wheelock College and Bank Street School of Education.

Upon graduating from college in 1954, she taught second grade in Newton, MA. Following the birth of her three children, she launched a 33-year career as the first Director of the Early Childhood Department of the Greater Bridgeport Jewish Community Center, including its nursery school, kindergarten and summer camp.

She developed parenting education forums and support groups, created two award winning intergenerational programs, and was honored by the Women’s Philanthropy of the United Jewish Appeal/Federation for her contributions to the community.

Newman was the beloved matriarch of an extended family, including her children and their spouses Jeffrey and Lisa Newman, Terry Newman and David Rubin, and Valerie Newman and Dave Woessner, and six grandchildren, Stephanie, Michael, Hannah, Leah, Ben, and Katie. She is also survived by her sister, June Fisk, of Dallas, and by her many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 12, at Congregation Beth El, 1200 Fairfield Woods Rd., Fairfield, CT. Burial will follow at the Beth El Cemetery on Reid Street. The family will host a luncheon at Congregation Beth El following internment.

Shiva will be observed at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday at the home of Jeff and Lisa Newman and on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Terry Newman and David Rubin.

The family would like to express gratitude for the loving care provided by Millie, Erica, Jasmine, Gertha, and Jamie.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Hadassah, or Jewish Broadcasting Service (JBS).