Rich Schwam leads way in Friday League bowling

By Trumbull Times on December 10, 2017 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday League bowling on Dec. 8 has Team 3 (Lou Rybar, Dave Martini, Bob Beck, Ron Fitzsimons) in first place with 47 points for a three-point lead.

Rich Schwam bowled the high scratch single game of 276 and the three game series of 695.

Paul Schuerlein bowled the high single game with handicap of 292 and Mark Ryan had the three game series with handicap of 760.

The individual high average bowler is George Chiodo at 212, Rich Schwam is at 209.9 and Carl Bluestein is at 201.83.

