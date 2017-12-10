Senior Men’s Club: Jay Tyler top Tuesday League bowler

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday League bowling on Dec. 5 at the Nutmeg Lanes has Team 5 (Beecher Taylor, Jim Rainey, Joe Alarcon, Ron Fitzsimons) in first place by 17 points.

Jay Tyler had the high scratch single game of 246 and the three-game series with handicap of 759.

Ron Fiorella bowled the high-single game with handicap of 285 and Angelo Cordone had the high three-game series of 662.

The Individual High Average bowler is John Verdeschi at 204.61 and Guy Favreau is at 203.4.

Dick Knopf is the High Individual Match Points Leader with 58 points.