Trumbull Times

Girls hockey: Trumbull-St. Joseph defeat Masuk, 6-1

By Andy Hutchison on December 9, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Trumbull-St. Joseph’s Marcie Silberger wins a face-off. — Andy Hutchison photo

The Trumbull-St Joseph girls hockey team defeated Masuk, 6-1, at The Rinks at Shelton on Friday night.

Erin Owens and Lydia Prezioso both scored twice to lead the Eagles.

Meghan McCarthy and Rachel Zack also lit the lamp in the win.

Mckenzie Meany took on the role of playmaker, setting up five of Trumbull’s net-finders.

Zack had two assists, and Prezioso and Annika Hoakarsen both added helpers.

Trumbull goaltender Tory Coffin made nine saves.

A strong defensive effort was led by McCarthy and Prezioso.

Related posts:

  1. Girls hockey: Trumbull-St. Joseph falls to Masuk coop
  2. Girls hockey: TSJ edged by Daniel Hand
  3. Girls hockey: Trumbull-St. Joseph defeats Fairfield, 4-1
  4. Girls hockey: Trumbull-St. Joseph defeats Masuk

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post St. Joe's-Ansonia football final postponed Next Post Using QuickBooks free program at the library
About author

Andy Hutchison


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress