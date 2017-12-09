Girls hockey: Trumbull-St. Joseph defeat Masuk, 6-1

The Trumbull-St Joseph girls hockey team defeated Masuk, 6-1, at The Rinks at Shelton on Friday night.

Erin Owens and Lydia Prezioso both scored twice to lead the Eagles.

Meghan McCarthy and Rachel Zack also lit the lamp in the win.

Mckenzie Meany took on the role of playmaker, setting up five of Trumbull’s net-finders.

Zack had two assists, and Prezioso and Annika Hoakarsen both added helpers.

Trumbull goaltender Tory Coffin made nine saves.

A strong defensive effort was led by McCarthy and Prezioso.