Upcoming events at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Happy holidays — Libraries closed Sunday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 25.

BIZ: Using QuickBooks Online — Thursday, Dec. 14, Check-in 6 p.m.; program 6:30-7:30 p.m. Hear about QuickBooks Online and see if accounting software is right for you. Caren Schwartz will show some basics, help you choose your “level,” etc. Q and A. Details online. Free. Register.

U.S. Coast Guard Sax Quartet — Sunday, Dec. 17, 2-3 p.m. Sure to be a great performance. Free. Register.

Imagine That. Igniting Your Brain — Tuesday, Dec. 19, 6:30-7:45 p.m. In uncertain times, success depends on managing your thinking. Author James Mapes, authority on the psychology of applied imagination and creator of Quantum Leap Thinking, shows how success can be achieved by stretching perception to see new possibilities. Free. Register.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Creators’ Corner 3D Printer Demo — All ages. Saturday, Dec. 16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, 3-5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demonstration or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop in.

Indian Vegetarian Cooking Class — Saturday, Dec. 16, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Indian food tastes so unique, it’s time to get cooking. Explore some of our favorite authentic South Asian vegetarian recipes. Free. Register.

Butterflies storytime — Ages 1-2 1/2 years. Monday, Dec. 18, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Turn It UP — Ages 3 and up. Tuesday, Dec. 19, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Join this fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids up and moving. Drop in. Free.

Drop-in Craft — Ages 3 and up. Wednesday, Dec. 20, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Fun crafts to do in the Children’s room. Drop in.

Art Explorers — Ages 3-5. Thursday, Dec. 21, 10:30-11:15 a.m. In this art class, you’ll get to make wonderful projects that you can take home. Register.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and register online.