St. Joe’s-Ansonia football final postponed

No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup now Monday night in Cheshire

With snow in the forecast for Saturday, the CIAC has postponed the Class S football final scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Cheshire High School.

The game pits top-seeded Ansonia, 12-0, against second-ranked St. Joseph, 11-1.

Trumbull High will be the site of the Class L final, pitting the 11-1, fifth-ranked Masuk Panthers against the 11-1, second-seeded Daniel Hand Tigers on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

The only game now on the slate for Saturday is the Class LL final between top-ranked Greenwich (12-0) and third-ranked Darien (11-1), which will be played an hour earlier than scheduled, at 10 a.m., at Boyle Stadium in Stamford.

The Class M final featuring Nov. 1 Killingly (12-0) vs. No. 6 Joel Barlow (9-3) will be played Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Veterans Stadium, New Britain.

