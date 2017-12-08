Letter — An exceptional future ahead

This week, I was sworn in as a Town Council member representing the 4th District in Trumbull. What an honor and privilege it is to represent the largest district in Trumbull.

Four years ago, my husband, 3-month-old son, and I moved to Trumbull. We knew nothing about the town, except that we could afford a home, it was beautiful, the proximity to the highway and train were ideal, and the schools were good.

For the first time in my life, I now consider a place other than my birthplace of Virginia, “home.” I am indebted to this town, which has given my family and me an irreplaceable gift – an incredible community and a place to call home.

As we begin our term this week, I want to reiterate my gratitude to the voters. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to represent you in the years to come.

I also want to congratulate all of the newly sworn-in officials. Together, through hard work, transparency, bipartisan dialogue, and a commitment to the people of Trumbull, we can make a positive impact. I’m looking forward to working with each and every one of you.

Trumbull is a beautiful town, filled with some of the most amazing people I’ve had the good fortune of meeting. I’m committed to putting in the work necessary to ensure Trumbull’s future is nothing short of exceptional. We have a lot of work ahead of us, but with our new leadership, an engaged citizenry, and a commitment to the future of this town, I’m deeply encouraged.

Ashley Gaudiano