On December 7, we remember the anniversary of Pearl Harbor, an attack that brought our nation into World War II. I hope that we will all take a moment to remember the valiant men and women who either risked their lives, or lost their lives, defending the harbor port of so many ships, and our nation.

I remember looking out onto the harbor when I was in Hawaii, and stepping onto the Arizona Memorial. Chills ran up my spine. Visiting Punchbowl Cemetery had the same effect. What “our greatest generation” accomplished in World War II was nothing less than heroic. Their bravery was immense.

Please take the time to thank a veteran — of any war — for their service to this great country.

Suzanne Burr Monaco