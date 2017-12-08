Trumbull Times

Letter — Thank a veteran

By Suzanne Burr Monaco on December 8, 2017 in Lead News, Letters to the Editor, News · 0 Comments

On December 7, we remember the anniversary of Pearl Harbor, an attack that brought our nation into World War II. I hope that we will all take a moment to remember the valiant men and women who either risked their lives, or lost their lives, defending the harbor port of so many ships, and our nation.

I remember looking out onto the harbor when I was in Hawaii, and stepping onto the Arizona Memorial. Chills ran up my spine. Visiting Punchbowl Cemetery had the same effect. What “our greatest generation” accomplished in World War II was nothing less than heroic. Their bravery was immense.

Please take the time to thank a veteran — of any war — for their service to this great country.

Suzanne Burr Monaco

Related posts:

  1. Letter: Shame on the town for ignoring Stern Village roads
  2. Letter: Get out and vote in Aug. 12 primary
  3. Letter: Lack of transparency in replacing board alternate
  4. Letter: Please support a cleaner trail, urge town to put up bins
Previous Post First snowstorm of season forecast for Saturday Next Post Letter — An exceptional future ahead
About author
Trumbull Times

Suzanne Burr Monaco


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress