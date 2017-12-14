Library hosts best-selling author James Mapes

James Mapes, best-selling author of Quantum Leap Thinking and Imagine That! will visit the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 6:30 p.m.

In this cutting-edge, practical and entertaining program, Mapes captures and holds the audience’s attention with dynamic, compelling stories and interactive demonstrations that leave no doubt that you can achieve what you imagine. Exceptional individuals in all walks of life are distinguished by their capability to think creatively and perceive new opportunities for innovation. They have mastered the skill of “visualization” and can clearly communicate a dynamic, compelling, optimistic vision of the future.

Mapes, addressing the psychology of “applied imagination” and creator of Quantum Leap Thinking, demonstrates how success can be achieved by understanding and applying these concepts. He skillfully stretches perceptions to see new possibilities. He guides his audience to recognize how the powerful mental pictures we all carry around definitely impact the opportunities we see and the choices we make.

The audience leaves this thought-provoking, interactive, fascinating and inspiring journey having learned:

Identify the difference between imagination and creativity

How to focus the imagination to create positive creative results

How to use creative visualization to create an exceptional life

How to manage your negative self-talk

Hypnosis as metaphor for breaking through fear

The program is free and open to the public. Register to guarantee a seat through the library’s website: trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452- 5197.