Coast Guard Band at Trumbull Library Dec. 17

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., will host The United States Coast Guard Band Saxophone Quartet on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m.

The United States Coast Guard Saxophone Quartet is comprised of the saxophone section of the U.S. Coast Guard Band. In addition to performing throughout Taiwan in 2009 and 2010, the Quartet performs regularly at conferences held by the World Saxophone Congress and the North American Saxophone Alliance, and has performed at the Midwest Band and Orchestra Clinic and at Carnegie Hall. The Quartet also performs at universities throughout New England and in recitals as part of the Coast Guard Band’s Chamber Players concert series.

The members also form the Element Saxophone Quartet, winning medals at the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition. The musicians making up the quartet include: Chief Musician Greg Case, soprano saxophone; Senior Chief Musician Joshua Thomas, alto saxophone; Musician First Class Joseph D’Aleo, tenor saxophone; and Chief Musician Jeffrey Emerich, baritone saxophone.

The program is free and open to the public. Register to guarantee a seat through the library’s website: trumbullct-library.org, or by calling 203-452- 5197.