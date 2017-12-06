Trumbull Times

Caitlin Brown presented Victoria Soto Scholarship Award

The 2017 Victoria Soto Fairfield County Football Scholarship Award was presented to six student-athletes at the Football Officials Banquet on Dec. 5.

Pictured (front row) are: Caitlin Brown, St. Joseph HS, Caitlin Trutt, Notre Dame of Fairfield, Payton Damato, Stratford High and Gillian Mariconda, Stratford High; (second row) Walt Brown, awards chairman, Molly Carroll, Joel Barlow, Don Fagan, Victoria Soto’s grandfather, Emily Sportini, Foran High and Anthony Calabrese, President elect, 2018-2019.

